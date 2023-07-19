WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
July 18, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 17-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 12-Jul-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102949 0.103457 0.103331 0.103514
Euro 0.829177 0.828419 0.827172 0.820237
Japanese yen 0.005369 0.005339 0.005322
U.K. pound 0.9657 0.967917 0.966538 0.961372
U.S. dollar 0.738359 0.738276 0.739735 0.744182
Algerian dinar 0.005497 0.005496 0.005491 0.005504
Australian dollar 0.503118 0.508598 0.503612 0.499272
Botswana pula 0.056404 0.056146 0.055888
Brazilian real 0.152882 0.153965 0.154009 0.15487
Brunei dollar 0.558221 0.560319 0.55661 0.556231
Canadian dollar 0.559914 0.560021 0.563479 0.564287
Chilean peso 0.000908 0.000913 0.000912 0.000911
Czech koruna 0.034904 0.034838 0.034823 0.034435
Danish krone 0.111293 0.111221 0.110995 0.110063
Indian rupee 0.008988 0.008992 0.009008 0.009044
Israeli New Shekel 0.203125 0.204565 0.20446 0.203051
Korean won 0.000583 0.000578 0.000573 0.000575
Kuwaiti dinar 2.41215 2.41507 2.42681
Malaysian ringgit 0.162099 0.163335 0.16055 0.160074
Mauritian rupee 0.01617 0.016208 0.016243 0.016333
Mexican peso 0.043987 0.043973 0.043796 0.044155
New Zealand dollar 0.469079 0.467143 0.462844
Norwegian krone 0.073757 0.073897 0.07354 0.072389
Omani rial 1.92031 1.92389 1.93545
Peruvian sol 0.207497 0.207499 0.207409
Philippine peso 0.013577 0.01353 0.013439 0.013435
Polish zloty 0.186379 0.186353 0.186219 0.184445
Qatari riyal 0.202846 0.203224 0.204446
Russian ruble 0.008166 0.008192 0.008203 0.008212
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196896 0.197263 0.198449
Singapore dollar 0.558221 0.560319 0.55661 0.556231
South African rand 0.040933 0.040967 0.041024 0.04027
Swedish krona 0.072268 0.072152 0.07133 0.069857
Swiss franc 0.859456 0.85936 0.857217 0.84725
Thai baht 0.021291 0.021329 0.02139 0.021394
Trinidadian dollar 0.109448 0.109418 0.109756 0.110205
U.A.E. dirham 0.201051 0.201425 0.202636
Uruguayan peso 0.019402 0.019415 0.019368 0.019503
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
