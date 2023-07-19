WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 18, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Jul-23 14-Jul-23 13-Jul-23 12-Jul-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102949 0.103457 0.103331 0.103514 Euro 0.829177 0.828419 0.827172 0.820237 Japanese yen 0.005369 0.005339 0.005322 U.K. pound 0.9657 0.967917 0.966538 0.961372 U.S. dollar 0.738359 0.738276 0.739735 0.744182 Algerian dinar 0.005497 0.005496 0.005491 0.005504 Australian dollar 0.503118 0.508598 0.503612 0.499272 Botswana pula 0.056404 0.056146 0.055888 Brazilian real 0.152882 0.153965 0.154009 0.15487 Brunei dollar 0.558221 0.560319 0.55661 0.556231 Canadian dollar 0.559914 0.560021 0.563479 0.564287 Chilean peso 0.000908 0.000913 0.000912 0.000911 Czech koruna 0.034904 0.034838 0.034823 0.034435 Danish krone 0.111293 0.111221 0.110995 0.110063 Indian rupee 0.008988 0.008992 0.009008 0.009044 Israeli New Shekel 0.203125 0.204565 0.20446 0.203051 Korean won 0.000583 0.000578 0.000573 0.000575 Kuwaiti dinar 2.41215 2.41507 2.42681 Malaysian ringgit 0.162099 0.163335 0.16055 0.160074 Mauritian rupee 0.01617 0.016208 0.016243 0.016333 Mexican peso 0.043987 0.043973 0.043796 0.044155 New Zealand dollar 0.469079 0.467143 0.462844 Norwegian krone 0.073757 0.073897 0.07354 0.072389 Omani rial 1.92031 1.92389 1.93545 Peruvian sol 0.207497 0.207499 0.207409 Philippine peso 0.013577 0.01353 0.013439 0.013435 Polish zloty 0.186379 0.186353 0.186219 0.184445 Qatari riyal 0.202846 0.203224 0.204446 Russian ruble 0.008166 0.008192 0.008203 0.008212 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196896 0.197263 0.198449 Singapore dollar 0.558221 0.560319 0.55661 0.556231 South African rand 0.040933 0.040967 0.041024 0.04027 Swedish krona 0.072268 0.072152 0.07133 0.069857 Swiss franc 0.859456 0.85936 0.857217 0.84725 Thai baht 0.021291 0.021329 0.02139 0.021394 Trinidadian dollar 0.109448 0.109418 0.109756 0.110205 U.A.E. dirham 0.201051 0.201425 0.202636 Uruguayan peso 0.019402 0.019415 0.019368 0.019503 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023