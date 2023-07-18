PML-N starts preparations to welcome back Nawaz

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started preparations to accord rousing reception to the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan.

PML-N Punjab General Secretary Sardar Awais Leghari has issued a circular asking the party’s divisional presidents and general secretaries to hold meetings with district presidents and general secretaries.

The party’s organization in the constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies has also been directed to start preparations to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

The party convoys should come from the divisional, district, union council and ward levels to receive Nawaz Sharif, the sources said. The party leaders have been asked to start preparations and hold corner meetings with the people in their respective constituencies.

Moreover, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has called reports about the party candidates’ reputations ahead of distribution of party tickets for the upcoming general elections.

Nawaz has asked the concerned party leaders that reports should be finalized within next two weeks, the sources said. The party would look for an alternate candidate in case the survey report showed that the candidate’s reputation in his or her constituency was bad, they added. Furthermore, the sources said, that the PML-N would decide seat adjustment with other parties on the basis of these reports.

