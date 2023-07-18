BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N starts preparations to welcome back Nawaz

Recorder Report Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started preparations to accord rousing reception to the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan.

PML-N Punjab General Secretary Sardar Awais Leghari has issued a circular asking the party’s divisional presidents and general secretaries to hold meetings with district presidents and general secretaries.

The party’s organization in the constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies has also been directed to start preparations to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

The party convoys should come from the divisional, district, union council and ward levels to receive Nawaz Sharif, the sources said. The party leaders have been asked to start preparations and hold corner meetings with the people in their respective constituencies.

Moreover, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has called reports about the party candidates’ reputations ahead of distribution of party tickets for the upcoming general elections.

Nawaz has asked the concerned party leaders that reports should be finalized within next two weeks, the sources said. The party would look for an alternate candidate in case the survey report showed that the candidate’s reputation in his or her constituency was bad, they added. Furthermore, the sources said, that the PML-N would decide seat adjustment with other parties on the basis of these reports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif general elections PMLN Sardar Awais Leghari

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N starts preparations to welcome back Nawaz

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories