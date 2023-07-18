BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Reliance Industries lift Indian shares to fresh highs

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose to fresh all-time highs, led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries ahead of the demerger of the financial services unit, while HDFC Bank powered financials after strong June quarter results.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.75% higher at a record high of 19,711.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.80% to 66,589.93.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains with the high-weightage financials adding 1.25%. Private lender, HDFC Bank, which is the highest weighted stock in Nifty 50 following its merger with HDFC, rose over 2% after reporting a jump in June quarter profit.

Reliance Industries also advanced 2%. Analysts expect the conglomerate to gain further from the demerger of financial services unit effective July 20.

The rally extended to broader markets as well with smallcaps and midcaps hitting fresh 52-week and record highs, respectively.

“We remain highly optimistic about domestic equities due to robust foreign inflows and moderation in US inflation,” said G Chokkalingam, managing director for research at Equinomics Research.

Foreign portfolio investors have bought Indian equities worth 306.60 billion rupees in the first half of July and are on course to extend their buying streak for a fifth straight month.

“Weakness in China’s recovery is also a factor behind rising foreign inflows into India,” said Deven Choksey, director at KRChoksey Holdings.

Asian and European equities were subdued after China’s GDP rose at a lower-than-expected rate in the June quarter.

Among individual shares, Zee Entertainment jumped over 6% and powered a 3.15% rise in media index following the constitution of an interim committee to run operations after the market regulator restricted CEO Punit Goenka from holding key managerial positions in listed companies for one year.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation lost nearly 2% after government raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude over the weekend.

