BAFL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.5%)
BIPL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (17.96%)
CNERGY 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
DFML 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
DGKC 55.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.46%)
FABL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.63%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUBC 79.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 84.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.43%)
PAEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
PIOC 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.73 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.38%)
SSGC 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.01%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
TPLP 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 103.16 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.1%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 4,521 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,784 Decreased By -35.4 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,043 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,965 Decreased By -50.5 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper wilts on demand fears after soft Chinese data

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 05:51am

LONDON: Copper prices retreated on Monday after feeble economic data from top metals consumer China kept a lid on demand expectations.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) dropped 2.2% to $8,486.50 per metric ton by 1600 GMT, after rising 3.6% last week.

“Certainly we had weaker-than-expected GDP numbers and so far there’s not been huge amounts of stimulus announced,” said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International in London.

“We have not changed our view of expecting more tailored and targeted stimulus despite the weaker numbers. Overall, the main aim is to maintain stability rather than have a big boost or double-digit growth like in previous years.”

Second-quarter data on Monday showed China’s economy grew only 0.8% from the previous quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad, with post-COVID momentum faltering rapidly and raising pressure on policymakers to deliver more stimulus.

Base metals slumped despite a weaker dollar, which hovered around 15-month lows after its biggest weekly drop of the year.

A softer dollar typically supports commodities priced in the US currency, making them cheaper to buyers holding other currencies.

Also pressuring base metals was data showing China’s non-ferrous output last month continued to rise year-on-year, including aluminium. The increasing supplies and tepid demand raised expectations of growing inventories.

Excess supply in the spot market is pushing down the spot premium and weighing on futures prices, said analysts at Meierya Futures.

The Chinese copper spot market last week moved to a discount of 40 yuan a metric ton against the SHFE price, a five-month low.

Aluminium pared losses after a Bloomberg report said that a unit of state-owned Aluminum Corp of China had terminated some aluminium contracts amid government-led investigation into deals in the market.

LME aluminium dropped 0.9% to $2,255 a metric ton after touching an intra-day low of $2,235.

LME zinc shed 1.4% to $2,405.50, lead retreated 1.3% to $2,096 while nickel slid by 2.8% to $21,035 and tin fell 0.7% to $28,345.

Copper aluminium Copper prices LME China’s economy Chinese copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper wilts on demand fears after soft Chinese data

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories