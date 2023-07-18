KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.516 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,269.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.349 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.964 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.527 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.268 billion), DJ (PKR 1.064 billion), Platinum (PKR 486.239 million), Japan Equity (PKR 314.433 million), Silver (PKR 312.407 million), Natural Gas (PKR 109.837 million), SP 500 (PKR 84.137 million), Brent (PKR 21.345 million) and Copper (PKR 14.118 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.888 million were traded.

