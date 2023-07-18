South Region: NTDC hires 100 local security guards for transmission lines

LAHORE: National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has hired 100 local security guards from a private security agency to combat the increasing theft of transmission line material in the South region. These security guards will be responsible for the protection of transmission lines.

An oath taking ceremony for the newly hired security guards from SIGMA Security Services was held at the Hyderabad Club. The Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, administered the oath to the security guards through a video link.

Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, during his speech, emphasized the significance of this historic and proactive step taken by NTDC to ensure the protection of transmission lines in theft-prone areas of Sindh. He further added that these local security guards, hailing from the native areas, will help establish a local intelligence network to identify the culprits involved in these nefarious activities. This project serves as a pilot, and its success will lead to the initiation of additional projects in the future, resulting in the hiring of more security related manpower.

Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan urged the security guards to remain loyal to the organization and work selflessly towards achieving NTDC's goals. The Chief Security Officer NTDC and the General Manager (Asset Management) South also expressed their views and emphasized the importance of implementing the dynamic vision conceived by Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan for the protection of transmission lines.

The hiring of these security guards is a major step towards mitigating theft and safeguarding the operation of NTDC infrastructure. NTDC anticipates positive outcomes from this pilot project and looks forward to exploring further initiatives for the betterment of the company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023