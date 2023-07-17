'PTI Parliamentarians': Pervez Khattak officially launches new political party

Former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak on Monday launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTI-P), claiming the support of 57 ex-assembly members and senior politicians, APP reported.

Pervez Khattak has announced the formation of the new party after holding an important meeting with his close aides in Islamabad.

Reportedly, around 57 ex-assembly members have joined PTI Parliamentarians and expressed confidence in Khattak's leadership.

Prominent among those 57 ex-assembly members and politicians that joined the party included former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan, ex-MNA Shaukat Ali, and former environment minister Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar.

With the establishment of PTI Parliamentarians, political observers said that PTI was now completely finished in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pervez Khattak had served as PTI’s KP President, central secretary general, and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI government and later quit the post of PTI KP president after condemning the May 9 vandalism.

Khattak announced the new party after he was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week and the move was considered a big political setback for the PTI chief, especially, in KP where his party ruled for nine years.

Khattak revealed his exit from the PTI in a phone call with the media on Sunday. He stressed that even if his efforts to join a new party fail, he will not revert to his previous political allegiance.

Khattak was terminated from PTI membership after failing to answer a notice about allegedly trying to break away from PTI members in KP.

Last month, Khattak announced that he was resigning from his party positions. Khattak said he had made this decision after “consulting friends.”

“I will decide the future course of action after further consulting friends and party workers,” he announced.

He added that “propaganda” being played on television was “not right,” and he had made the decision carefully.