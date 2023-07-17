BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper pulls back on doubts about rates, China stimulus

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

LONDON: Copper prices eased on Friday after two days of strong gains due to worries that expectations for a halt to interest rate hikes may be premature and the lack of more stimulus in top metals consumer China.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.3% to $8,672 a metric ton by 1600 GMT after touching a fresh three-weak high of $8,719.50.

Prices shot up during the previous two sessions after weaker than expected US inflation data on Wednesday, sending global financial markets higher on hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon stop pushing up interest rates.

“The bounce that we’ve had on the back of the CPI numbers is maybe a bit premature. I think we need to get a string of softer CPI numbers before we see a decisive move by the Fed,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Investors have been counting on new stimulus measures in China after lacklustre factory data and weak demand have been weighing on the market.

“There’s so much expectation built around China rolling out some more meaningful stimulus at some point, but the longer markets wait, the more chance of China not delivering,” Shah added.

The dollar had hovered at 15-month lows after a steep dive in the previous session, as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle due to easing inflation.

But the dollar index was slightly firmer on Friday, making commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

In other metals, LME aluminium shed 0.2% to $2,273.50 per metric ton, but was on track to gain 6% on the week, its strongest since Jan. 13.

LME nickel climbed 1.7% to $21,665 while tin eased 0.8% to $28,590, zinc dropped 2% to $2,429.50 and lead dipped 0.1% to $2,124.50.

Copper copper rate copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper pulls back on doubts about rates, China stimulus

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories