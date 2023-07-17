BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500 flat; bank shares mixed after results

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 was close to unchanged in afternoon trading Friday as bank and other financial shares were mixed following their quarterly reports, offsetting gains in UnitedHealth Group and other health insurer stocks.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo were little changed. Both reported higher quarterly profits, but said they have set aside more money for expected losses from commercial real estate loans. The S&P 500 banks index was last down 0.9%.

UnitedHealth Group shares were up 8%, giving the S&P 500 and Dow their biggest boosts, while the healthcare sector was the biggest positive in the S&P 500. Humana was up 2.8% and Cigna was up 4.7%.

UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit beat analysts’ expectations, thanks to lower-than-feared expenses.

“We’ve rallied significantly year to date, and that was in anticipation of better-than-expected earnings,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president and advisor for Wealthspire Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

“What we’re seeing now and are likely to continue to see through the end of the summer is a little bit of fatigue and lack of conviction that stocks can go materially higher.” The day’s quaressentiallyrts essentially kicked off the second-quarter US reporting period. Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to have declined 8.1% in the quarter from a year ago, according to Refintiiv data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 127.96 points, or 0.37%, to 34,523.1, the S&P 500 lost 2.32 points, or 0.05%, to 4,507.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.26 points, or 0.14%, to 14,118.31.

Indexes remained on track for solid weekly gains, with the S&P 500 up more than 17% for the year so far.

Among other financial company reports, Citigroup shares were down 3.4% after the lender’s quarterly profit tumbled, while BlackRock was down 1.3% after it posted a decline in quarterly revenue.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.61-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.26-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 87 new highs and 52 new lows.

S&P 500 JPMorgan S&P

Comments

1000 characters

S&P 500 flat; bank shares mixed after results

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories