BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh governor signs bill: Lenders to face 5-year jail term for harassing debtors

NNI Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori signed the Sindh Private Loans Bill 2023, enabling imposition of strict penalties against private lenders providing interest-based loans and harassing debtors.

Under the new legislation, Sindh Private Loans Bill 2023 allowed the imposition of strict legal actions against private lenders. The private lenders will face five-year jail term and up to Rs500,000 fines if found guilty of harassing the debtors.

The legislation was approved after the rising cases of suicides among debtors who acquired loans from private lenders including online loan apps, allegedly blackmailing and harassing them.

Under the new law, the authorities can confiscate the properties of an individual or company which is involved in facilitating interest-based financing. It enables the imposition of strict penalties against those who are found receiving even a single penny after providing loans.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori advised the citizens to immediately inform the government about the usurers for carrying out strict actions against them. He added that the interest-based moneylenders will face strict legal actions over the complaints of the nationals.

A few days ago, the father-of-two Muhammad Masood in Rawalpindi had committed suicide after being blackmailed by an online loan company.

A 42-year-old man namely Muhammad Masood had acquired Rs22,000 – a resident of Rawalpindi’s Chakra area – from an online loan company. The people running the online loan company started blackmailing Masood.

After being fed up, Muhammad Masood committed suicide and recorded an audio clip before claiming his own life.

In his recorded audio clip, Masood was saying, “I am so sorry. I failed to be a good person for you, children nor I even became a good son. I have to return loaned money to a lot of people with interests. They made my life a living hell.”

A case was lodged at the Race Course station by the deceased man’s brother. He stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that the people running the online loan company were blackmailing Masood by threatening women of his family and data leak.

The family revealed that Masood had acquired a small loan from an online company which he failed to return in the given timeframe. The online loan company kept increasing the interest rate each month and later they demanded millions in return.

Governor Sindh Kamran tessori Sindh Private Loans Bill 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh governor signs bill: Lenders to face 5-year jail term for harassing debtors

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories