Habib Metropolitan Bank declares: PLS profit rates

TEXT: Following are the rates of Profit on various types of PLS Deposit for the period of six months ended June 30, 2023 declared by

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Head Office, Karachi.

================================================================================================================================= Jan 01, 2023 to Feb 01, 2023 to Apr 01, 2023 to May 01,2023 to Jan 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 June 30,2023 ================================================================================================================================= Saving Deposit - Individuals only 14.50% 15.50% 18.50% 19.50% Habib Metro Multiplier Accounts 14.50% 15.50% 18.50% 19.50% Habib Metro Asaan Account - Saving 14.50% 15.50% 18.50% 19.50% Asaan Digital Savings Account 14.50% 15.50% 18.50% 19.50% Asaan Digital Remittance Saving Account 14.50% 15.50% 18.50% 19.50% Freelancer Digital Saving Account 14.50% 15.50% 18.50% 19.50% Habib Metro Ladies Savings Account 14.50% 15.50% 18.50% 19.50% Habib Metro Rozana Munafa Savings Account 14.50% 15.50% 18.50% 19.50% Roshan Digital Account (NRP RupeeValue Account-Saving) 14.50% 15.50% 18.50% 19.50% ================================================================================================================================= Jan 01, 2023 to Feb 01, 2023 to Apr 01, 2023 to May 01,2023 to ================================================================================================================================= Jan 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Apr 30, 2023 June 30,2023 ================================================================================================================================= Habib Metro Saving Plus Account - Individuals only Upto Rs. 250,000/- 14.75% 15.75% 18.75% 19.75% Over Rs. 250,000/- 15.00% 16.00% 19.00% 20.00% Habib Metro Privilege 55 Plus 15.00% 16.00% 19.00% 20.00% Habib Metro Junior Saver Accounts 15.00% 16.00% 19.00% 20.00% ================================================================================================================================= Jan 01, 2023 to Feb 01,2023 to Apr 18,2023 to Jan 31, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 June 30, 2023 ================================================================================================================================= SNTD 7 days 14.50% 15.50% 19.50% 30 days and over 14.50% 15.50% 19.50% Term/Fixed Deposits 1 Month 14.50% 15.50% 19.50% 3 Months 14.50% 15.50% 19.50% 6 Months 14.50% 15.50% 19.50% 1 Year 15.00% 16.00% 20.00% 2 Years 14.25% 15.25% 16.00% 3 Years 14.50% 15.50% 15.50% 4 Years 14.75% 15.75% 15.00% 5 Years 15.00% 16.00% 15.00% ================================================================================================================================= Jan 01, 2023 to June 30, 2023 ================================================================================================================================= Habib Metro Izafa Certificate 16.67% (6 Years) ================================================================================================================================= Jan 01, 2023 to Feb 01, 2023 to Apr 18,2023 to Jan 31, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 June 30,2023 ================================================================================================================================= Habib Metro Bharppor Munafa Scheme 15.00% 16.00% 20.00% (1 Year) (1 Year) (1 Year) ================================================================================================================================= Habib Metro Mahana Scheme Jan 01, 2023 to Feb 01, 2023 to Apr 18,2023 to Jan 31, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 June 30,2023 ================================================================================================================================= 1 Year - minimum placement Rs. 25,000/- 14.50% 15.50% 19.75% 2 Years - minimum placement Rs.25,000/- 14.10% 15.10% 15.75% 3 Years - minimum placement Rs.50,000/- 14.20% 15.20% 15.25% 4 Years - minimum placement Rs.50,000/- 14.30% 15.30% 15.00% 5 Years - minimum placement Rs.100,000/- 14.50% 15.50% 14.75% ================================================================================================================================= Habib Metro Premium Deposit Scheme Jan 01, 2023 to Feb 01, 2023 to Apr 18, 2023 to Jan 31, 2023 Apr 17,2023 June 30, 2023 ================================================================================================================================= QTR HY YR QTR HY YR QTR HY YR For 1 Year 14.50% 14.55% 14.60% 15.50% 15.55% 15.60% 19.85% 19.95% 21.00% For 2 Years 14.20% 14.30% 14.60% 15.20% 15.30% 15.60% 15.85% 15.95% 16.00% For 3 Years 14.30% 14.40% 14.70% 15.30% 15.40% 15.70% 15.35% 15.45% 15.50% For 4 Years 14.40% 14.50% 14.80% 15.40% 15.50% 15.80% 15.10% 15.20% 15.25% For 5 Years 14.65% 14.75% 15.00% 15.65% 15.75% 16.00% 14.85% 14.95% 15.00% -PR =================================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023