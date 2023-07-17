BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Habib Metropolitan Bank declares: PLS profit rates

Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

TEXT: Following are the rates of Profit on various types of PLS Deposit for the period of six months ended June 30, 2023 declared by

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, Head Office, Karachi.

=================================================================================================================================
                                                       Jan 01, 2023 to     Feb 01, 2023 to     Apr 01, 2023 to     May 01,2023 to
                                                       Jan 31, 2023        Mar 31, 2023        Apr 30, 2023          June 30,2023
=================================================================================================================================
Saving Deposit - Individuals only                      14.50%              15.50%              18.50%                      19.50%
Habib Metro Multiplier Accounts                        14.50%              15.50%              18.50%                      19.50%
Habib Metro Asaan Account - Saving                     14.50%              15.50%              18.50%                      19.50%
Asaan Digital Savings Account                          14.50%              15.50%              18.50%                      19.50%
Asaan Digital Remittance Saving Account                14.50%              15.50%              18.50%                      19.50%
Freelancer Digital Saving Account                      14.50%              15.50%              18.50%                      19.50%
Habib Metro Ladies Savings Account                     14.50%              15.50%              18.50%                      19.50%
Habib Metro Rozana Munafa Savings Account              14.50%              15.50%              18.50%                      19.50%
Roshan Digital Account (NRP RupeeValue Account-Saving) 14.50%              15.50%              18.50%                      19.50%
=================================================================================================================================
                                                       Jan 01, 2023 to     Feb 01, 2023 to     Apr 01, 2023 to     May 01,2023 to
=================================================================================================================================
                                                       Jan 31, 2023        Mar 31, 2023        Apr 30, 2023          June 30,2023
=================================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Saving Plus Account - Individuals only
Upto Rs. 250,000/-                                     14.75%              15.75%              18.75%              19.75%
Over Rs. 250,000/-                                     15.00%              16.00%              19.00%              20.00%
Habib Metro Privilege 55 Plus                          15.00%              16.00%              19.00%              20.00%
Habib Metro Junior Saver Accounts                      15.00%              16.00%              19.00%              20.00%
=================================================================================================================================
                                                       Jan 01, 2023 to     Feb 01,2023 to      Apr 18,2023 to
                                                       Jan 31, 2023        Apr 17, 2023        June 30, 2023
=================================================================================================================================
SNTD
7 days                                                 14.50%              15.50%              19.50%
30 days and over                                       14.50%              15.50%              19.50%
Term/Fixed Deposits
1 Month                                                14.50%              15.50%              19.50%
3 Months                                               14.50%              15.50%              19.50%
6 Months                                               14.50%              15.50%              19.50%
1 Year                                                 15.00%              16.00%              20.00%
2 Years                                                14.25%              15.25%              16.00%
3 Years                                                14.50%              15.50%              15.50%
4 Years                                                14.75%              15.75%              15.00%
5 Years                                                15.00%              16.00%              15.00%
=================================================================================================================================
                                                       Jan 01, 2023 to
                                                       June 30, 2023
=================================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Izafa Certificate                          16.67%
                                                       (6 Years)
=================================================================================================================================
                                                       Jan 01, 2023 to     Feb 01, 2023 to     Apr 18,2023 to
                                                       Jan 31, 2023        Apr 17, 2023          June 30,2023
=================================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Bharppor Munafa Scheme                     15.00%              16.00%                      20.00%
                                                       (1 Year)            (1 Year)                  (1 Year)
=================================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Mahana Scheme                              Jan 01, 2023 to     Feb 01, 2023 to     Apr 18,2023 to
                                                       Jan 31, 2023        Apr 17, 2023          June 30,2023
=================================================================================================================================
1 Year - minimum placement Rs. 25,000/-                14.50%              15.50%                      19.75%
2 Years - minimum placement Rs.25,000/-                14.10%              15.10%                      15.75%
3 Years - minimum placement Rs.50,000/-                14.20%              15.20%                      15.25%
4 Years - minimum placement Rs.50,000/-                14.30%              15.30%                      15.00%
5 Years - minimum placement Rs.100,000/-               14.50%              15.50%                      14.75%
=================================================================================================================================
Habib Metro Premium Deposit Scheme    Jan 01, 2023 to             Feb 01, 2023 to             Apr 18, 2023 to
                                      Jan 31, 2023                Apr 17,2023                   June 30, 2023
=================================================================================================================================
                                      QTR      HY        YR       QTR      HY        YR        QTR      HY                     YR
For 1 Year                            14.50%   14.55%    14.60%   15.50%   15.55%    15.60%    19.85%   19.95%             21.00%
For 2 Years                           14.20%   14.30%    14.60%   15.20%   15.30%    15.60%    15.85%   15.95%             16.00%
For 3 Years                           14.30%   14.40%    14.70%   15.30%   15.40%    15.70%    15.35%   15.45%             15.50%
For 4 Years                           14.40%   14.50%    14.80%   15.40%   15.50%    15.80%    15.10%   15.20%             15.25%
For 5 Years                           14.65%   14.75%    15.00%   15.65%   15.75%    16.00%    14.85%   14.95%             15.00%
                                                                                                                              -PR
=================================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Comments

1000 characters

