Tough decisions taken to overcome challenges: Hamza

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday said the incumbent government had taking tough decisions to bring the country out of challenges created by the previous incompetent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to the media, he said anti people policies of the PTI forced the people to “commit suicides”.

The PTI dragged the country into an economic quagmire due to its flawed policies, whereas the present government had been working hard for the past 15 months to address issues that have developed as a result of the PTI-led government’s negligence.”

He said the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has considerably prevented it from default. If the prime minister had not held negotiations with the IMF MD, the country might have defaulted, he continued. He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) put its politics at stake by taking tough decisions in larger national interest.