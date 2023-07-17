BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tough decisions taken to overcome challenges: Hamza

APP Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz on Sunday said the incumbent government had taking tough decisions to bring the country out of challenges created by the previous incompetent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to the media, he said anti people policies of the PTI forced the people to “commit suicides”.

The PTI dragged the country into an economic quagmire due to its flawed policies, whereas the present government had been working hard for the past 15 months to address issues that have developed as a result of the PTI-led government’s negligence.”

He said the country’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has considerably prevented it from default. If the prime minister had not held negotiations with the IMF MD, the country might have defaulted, he continued. He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) put its politics at stake by taking tough decisions in larger national interest.

IMF Hamza Shehbaz PMLN PTI goverment

Comments

1000 characters

Tough decisions taken to overcome challenges: Hamza

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories