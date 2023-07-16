BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Riyadh, Tokyo to cooperate on energy security, hydrogen and ammonia

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2023 07:39pm
This handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency SPA on July 16, 2023 shows Saudi deputy Makkah Governor Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz (R) meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) in Jeddah. Photo: AFP
This handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency SPA on July 16, 2023 shows Saudi deputy Makkah Governor Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz (R) meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) in Jeddah. Photo: AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said on Sunday it remains committed to secure oil supplies for Japan and will continue cooperating with Tokyo on clean hydrogen, ammonia and recycled carbon fuels.

The kingdom will keep supplying Saudi crude oil for Okinawa’s government oil reserves in southern Japan, a statement posted on the energy ministry’s website quoted Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying.

“We continue to guarantee oil supply to Japan and maintain our position as the most reliable partner,” Prince Abdulaziz said. “Saudi is Japan’s biggest oil exporter fulfilling 40% of its total needs.”

Japan, Saudi Arabia set to agree on rare earth resources joint development

The energy minister’s comments came after Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held meetings with Saudi leaders in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah, where he arrived on Sunday as part of a Middle East tour. Kishida will also visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The Saudi energy ministry said it signed agreements with the Japanese industry and trade ministry to develop clean hydrogen, production of ammonia and its derivatives and recycled carbon fuels.

The two countries signed 26 cooperation agreements during the visit, Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih told state-run Al Ekhbariya television.

According to Japan’s Nikkei on Saturday, Kishida and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are set to agree on rare earth resources cooperation and to jointly explore development projects in other countries.

A senior official at Japan’s foreign ministry told reporters this week that Kishida plans to discuss energy markets during his trip, while also aiming to offer Japanese technologies for net zero transition.

