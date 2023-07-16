BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
World

China’s top diplomat tells EU not to ‘vacillate’

AFP Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

BEIJING: The European Union must not “vacillate” and needs to “clarify” its strategic relationship with Beijing, top diplomat Wang Yi said during a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, China’s foreign ministry said Saturday.

Germany, Europe’s leading economy on Thursday, announced plans to “de-risk” ties with China.

Other EU leaders, weary of China’s growing assertiveness and cosy relationship with Russia, have pushed to reduce reliance on Beijing.

“The EU side should... clarify the positioning of the strategic partnership between the two sides, and promote China-EU relations to move forward,” Wang told Borrell when they met on the sidelines of Southeast Asian talks in Jakarta on Friday, according to the Chinese foreign ministry statement. “It should not vacillate, let alone encourage words and deeds that turn the clock back,” Wang said.

Some EU member states worry about antagonising China and starting a trade war, while others argue now is the time to act to protect the bloc’s economic security.

Brussels wants to define its own approach to Beijing that balances concerns over relying too much on China with maintaining ties with the world’s second-largest economy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in January described the EU’s approach to China as “de-risking rather than decoupling” since the bloc still sought to work and trade with Beijing.

“There is no conflict of fundamental interests between China and the EU,” Wang said.

On Ukraine, he added: “China supports the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture,” and that Beijing is “committed to promoting peace talks”.

China EU European Union Josep Borrell Wang Yi Chinese foreign ministry Chinese diplomat

