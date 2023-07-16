LUMHS convocation: 2,555 graduates, 610 postgraduates awarded degrees

HYDERABAD: The 19th Convocation of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro was held today.

While delivering the welcome address the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that the graduation ceremony is the most significant and meaningful occasion in the University’s calendar. Today, 2555 graduates and 610 postgraduates will be awarded degrees and diplomas for their achievements. It means a total number of 3165 Liaquatians will start new flight for another journey. He added that the convocation is the most cherished academic event for every student. Today their hard work is rewarded and they are granted permission to enter the noble profession of Medicine and to practice their acquired knowledge and skills for the benefit of the society.

He informed that today 1381 graduates of MBBS, 383 BDS graduates, 220 Doctors of Physiotherapy, 184 Doctors of Pharmacy, 154 Bio Medical Engineers, 233 graduates of Bachelors in Nursing and 610 postgraduates in various Medical fields, Dentistry, Public Health and Basic Medical Sciences will be awarded with the Degrees. Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan offered his felicitations to the recipients of degrees and diplomas and their parents and families, particularly those who have earned medals on account of their outstanding performances. He wished that this contingent of graduates and specialists, like their predecessors, shall work for improving the health status of the people of this region and the country, and will thus keep the banner of their alma mater and profession high. May God help them in their noble pursuit of service towards ailing humanity.

The Vice Chancellor further expressed that apart from delivering quality education, the University has been providing remarkable health facilities to the ailing community, He highly appreciated the services of the faculty members of the University during the endemic period of COVID 19, who worked round the clock to look after the critical patients admitted in Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad & Jamshoro, whereas the Diagnostic & Research Laboratory of this University catered a large number of COVID patients throughout the province, it is worth mentioning here that the university has established a network of Diagnostic & Research laboratories in multiple districts of the province where patients are provided a standardized service at a highly subsidized rate. He further informed that to meet the challenges for the future, HEC sponsored projects of establishment of Research Institute of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Establishment of Examination Center, Extension of Institute of Ophthalmology, and Extension of Medical Research Center at this University are under progress, these projects are going to be highly beneficial for the students in particular and patients and community in general. He further expressed that looking into the need of utilizing different medical equipment’s at various government hospital, we have established a College of Technology to train the students in the field of MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound so that the shortage of such technical staff could be overcome immediately. Up-gradation of Civil Hospital Kotri to Bilawal Medical College Hospital is another milestone in providing up to the mark Health Facilities to the suffering humanity.

Establishment of LUMHS Trauma Center at Hyderabad is considered to be a blessing for the patients with Trauma.

The Vice Chancellor further added that considering the high cost of Dental treatment, a state of art Advance Dental Care Center has been established at Hyderabad to provide the treatment to the patients with dental issues on a very subsidized rates, this center is operational from morning till evening, where a large number of postgraduate students are also trained by our learned Dental Faculty.

