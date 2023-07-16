BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Pakistan

Three die in Lasbela bus crash

INP Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

LASBELA: In a devastating incident that unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, a coach traveling from Quetta to Karachi met with a fatal accident near Lasbela district, Balochistan province.

The over-speeding vehicle overturned in the Bela area, resulting in the tragic loss of at least three lives and leaving more than 20 others injured.

The ill-fated coach, believed to be travelling at an excessive speed, lost control and turned turtle, causing immediate chaos and despair.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the accident site after receiving the distressing information, swiftly moving to assist the victims.

The deceased and injured were carefully transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

