Jul 16, 2023
Dhabeji SEZ: Message from Mohabbat Khan, Chairman - Zahir Khan & Brothers Development and Management Company (ZKBDMC)

Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

TEXT: The Dhabeji SEZ, with its immense potential for investment and growth, emerges as a thriving hub of opportunities for local and international businesses.

This groundbreaking ceremony exemplifies our dedication to creating an environment conducive to economic development, drawing both domestic and foreign investments. Zahir Khan & Brothers development and management company has played a significant role in constructing the SEZ, ensuring a well- planned infrastructure and supportive policies, providing a unique platform for businesses to flourish.

We have diligently fostered a favorable business ecosystem, prioritizing ease of doing business and offering a comprehensive range of incentives for investors. This momentous groundbreaking ceremony marks the initiation of a new era in Sindh’s economic landscape.

It is a time to acknowledge and celebrate the collective efforts of the Government of Sindh, our esteemed partners, stakeholders, and the dynamic business community, all of whom have played instrumental roles in bringing this visionary project to fruition.

With unwavering confidence, we anticipate the Dhabeji SEZ to act as a catalyst for job creation, technological advancement, and socio-economic growth. It will significantly enhance trade and industry in Sindh, attracting new businesses and propelling the province to unprecedented levels of prosperity.

