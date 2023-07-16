BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Dhabeji SEZ: Message from Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Investment and Public Private Partnership (PPP) Projects

Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

TEXT: I want to express my appreciation to Honorable Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Honorable CM Mr. Murad Ali Shah for your presence at this important ceremony.

We are honored to be part of the much-awaited event, the groundbreaking ceremony of Dhabeji, a symbol of progress and prosperity.

The vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is to attract international investors to Sindh and bolster the province’s economy. Sindh is blessed with abundant potential and resources, and its vibrant economy has persevered through challenges, emerging as an attractive destination for investors and a thriving industrial base.

Located strategically, the Dhabeji SEZ boasts well-planned infrastructure and supportive policies, creating an ideal platform for businesses to flourish. Our relentless efforts have resulted in a favorable business ecosystem, offering ease of doing business and a comprehensive range of incentives for investors.

We firmly believe that the Dhabeji SEZ will act as a catalyst, Industries related to Textile, Garments, Electrical, auto parts, chemical, steel, oils etc will be established in this SEZ which will stimulate job creation, technological advancements, and socio-economic progress.

It will revolutionize trade and industry in Sindh, attract new enterprises, and propel the province towards unparalleled prosperity. I would like to take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have contributed to the planning and execution of this remarkable initiative. Your unwavering support and commitment are pivotal in realizing our vision of a thriving and resilient economy.

Together, let us embark on this remarkable journey, where opportunities abound and the future is brimming with promise. Welcome to the Dhabeji SEZ, where success knows no bounds. I am once again thankful to all the participants for making this event successful.

Let me reiterate my fullest assurance and cooperation to all the business community here as we believe in working jointly in making success all the ventures. Me and my team are always available to respond your queries and feedback.

