Sindh has reservations on Nepra Act changes: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Friday expressed his reservations over the proposed amendments in the Nepra Act. In a statement issued here, he said that the federal government was reportedly amending the Nepra Act through ordinance.

“The proposed ordinance without removing the reservations of the provinces is unacceptable,” he added.

He said that the amendments to the Nepra Act would violate the rights of the provinces. “I hope the prime minister will not let any injustice to be done to any one through the change in the Nepra Act,” he added.

