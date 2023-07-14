BAFL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
BIPL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.36%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.26%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.22%)
GGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 78.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.33%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PIBTL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.09%)
PIOC 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.82%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.03%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 43.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (7.78%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 102.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.04%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.36%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken: US, allies to ‘defend against any aggression’ from North Korea

AFP Published 14 Jul, 2023 05:46pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JAKARTA: Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised Friday that the United States would work with allies to deter “aggression” from North Korea, which a day earlier announced the test launch of its latest intercontinental ballistic missile.

The top US diplomat met jointly with the South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian meeting in Jakarta, with all three condemning what Blinken called “provocations” from Pyongyang.

“We are joined resolutely in a common defence and making sure that we are doing everything possible to deter and defend against any aggression,” Blinken said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin noted that the test came just as regional powers were meeting for the talks in Jakarta, where North Korea sent an official.

“What North Korea is doing is completely against expectations of the international community,” Park said.

“I hope that our trilateral dialogue today will strengthen our resolve to respond firmly and resolutely – unequivocally – against North Korea’s continuous provocations and send the message that their provocations will not go unpunished.”

North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the launch of the missile, which the totalitarian state had fired only once before, in April.

The ICBM flew 1,001 kilometres (622 miles) at a maximum altitude of 6,648 kilometres before splashing into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The launch was a “grand explosion” that shook “the whole planet”, KCNA said.

Diplomacy has been at a standstill, with North Korea refusing offers by President Joe Biden’s administration for talks, after Kim was able to hold historic summits with previous president Donald Trump.

USA North Korea Antony Blinken

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken: US, allies to ‘defend against any aggression’ from North Korea

After Saudi Arabia and UAE deposits, Pakistan expects another $2.6bn in financing: report

Rupee falters, settles at 277.59 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Trafigura for Jan, Feb cargoes

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1,200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant

KSE-100 ends week on a negative note

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

Brent oil hovers above $81 after supply disruptions

Transport disrupted in India’s capital after river floods key sites

May 9 violence: PTI chief to appear before JIT today

India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon’s south pole

Read more stories