BAFL 34.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.54%)
BIPL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.9%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.75%)
DFML 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
DGKC 56.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.4%)
FABL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.8%)
FCCL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.57%)
FFL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
HUBC 79.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.97%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
PIOC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.27%)
PPL 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
TPLP 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
TRG 103.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.93%)
UNITY 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,539 Decreased By -88.3 (-1.91%)
BR30 15,846 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.28%)
KSE100 45,183 Decreased By -671.3 (-1.46%)
KSE30 16,052 Decreased By -266.5 (-1.63%)
Jul 14, 2023
India bond yields may ease more tracking US peers, debt sale eyed

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 10:41am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are likely to ease further in the early session on Friday, tracking the slide in US yields following a softer inflation print, even as the focus remains on the supply of fresh debt through a weekly auction.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 7.05%-7.10% range after ending the previous session at 7.0729%, the lowest since June 28, a trader with a primary dealership said.

“With US yields further moving away from the crucial 4% mark, there may be more buying interest being visible in the initial trading hour,” the trader said.

“Still, investor demand at these corrected yield levels would drive the markets during the day.”

US yields sustained the decline on Thursday, with the 10-year yield easing to a two-week low and the two-year dropping to levels last seen a month ago, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates after an expected 25 basis points increase later this month.

The Fed had paused in June but indicated two more raises in 2023.

The odds of a 25-bps hike on July 26 remain around 89%, but that of another one has come down.

Inflation registered its smallest annual increase in more than two years after rising 0.2% last month to log a gain of 3.0% for the year.

Still, surging food prices accelerated India’s June retail inflation rate to 4.81%, snapping four months of easing and higher than the revised 4.31% for May and 4.58% expected in a Reuters poll, which slightly soured the sentiment.

Indian bond yields dip as 10-year US yield falls below 4%

UBS flagged a sustained risk to food inflation over the coming months and forecast the average headline inflation to move higher towards the 5-5.5% range in July-September.

Meanwhile, New Delhi aims to raise at least 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) by way of a sale of bonds later in the day, and the auction includes 140 billion rupees of the benchmark note.

