July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output has declined by 9.87 percent during July-May 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output decreased by 14.37 per cent for May 2023 when compared with May 2022 and increased by 5.88 percent when compared with April 2023.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) estimated for May 2023 is 110.60. QIM estimated for July-May, 2022-23 is 115.

Jul-Apr LSMI output down 9.39pc YoY

The provisional quantum indices of LSMI for May 2023 with base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. the OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

The main contributors towards overall growth of -9.87 per cent are, food (-1.30), tobacco (-0.63), textile (-3.66) garments (2.58), petroleum products (-0.81), chemicals (-0.54), cement (-0.76), pharmaceuticals (-1.59), iron and steel products (-0.22), electrical equipment (-0.49) and automobiles (-2.08).

The production in July-May 2022-23 as compared to July-May 2021-22 has increased in wearing apparel, furniture and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in food, tobacco, textile, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.

The sectors showing growth during July-May include wearing apparel (25.56 per cent), leather products (1.92), furniture (32.58 per cent) and other manufacturing (football) (31.33 per cent).

The sectors showing decline during the July-May include food (7.54 per cent), beverages (4.13 per cent), tobacco (27.08 per cent), textile (18.58 per cent), wood products (62.05 per cent), paper and board (6.92 per cent), coke and petroleum products (12.33 per cent), chemicals (7.20 per cent), chemicals products (4.23 per cent increased), fertilisers (9.24 per cent), pharmaceuticals (26.15 per cent), rubber products (8.37 per cent), non-metallic mineral products (10.77 per cent), iron and steel products (4.76 per cent), fabricated metal (15.63 per cent), computer, electronics and optical products (29.14 per cent), electrical equipment (14.24 per cent), machinery and equipment (45.78 per cent), automobiles (47.70 per cent), other transport equipment (39.62 per cent).

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 12.23 per cent during July-May 2022-23 as its indices went down to 87.71 from 99.93 during July-May 2021-22.

High-speed diesel witnessed 15.63 per cent negative growth as its output remained 4.308 billion litres in July-May 2022-23 compared to 5.106 billion liters in July-May 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed 12.45 negative growth in output and remained 2.043 billion litres in July-May 2022-23 compared to 2.334 billion litres in July-May 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 9.53 per cent and remained 811.644 million litres in July-May 2022-23 compared to 741.023 million litres in July-May 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 10.30 per cent negative growth in July-May 2022-23 and remained 101.239 million litres compared to 112.865 million litres.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 12.36 per cent negative growth in July-May 2022-23 and remained 37.806 million tons compared to 43.140 million tons in July-May 2021-22.

