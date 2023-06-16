Jul-Apr LSMI output down 9.39pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output has declined by 9.39 percent during July-April 2022-23 as compared with the same period of last year, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the provisional Quantum Index numbers of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output decreased by 21.07 per cent for April 2023 when compared with April 2022 and 9.78 per cent when compared with March 2023.

The LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was estimated for April 2023 is 104.65.QIM estimated for July-April 2022-23 is 115.46.

The provisional quantum indices of LSMI for April 2023 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies i.e. the OCAC, Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of Commerce and Provincial Bureaux of Statistics (BoS).

The main contributors towards overall growth of -9.39per cent are, food (-1.52), tobacco (-0.65), textile (-3.53) garments (2.66), petroleum products (-0.75), chemicals (-0.48), cement (-0.87), pharmaceuticals (-1.41), iron and steel products (-0.22), electrical equipment (-0.44), and automobiles (-1.98).

The production in July-April 2022-23 as compared to July-April 2021-22 has increased in wearing apparel, furniture and other manufacturing (football) while it decreased in food, tobacco, textile, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, machinery and equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.

The sectors showing growth during July-April include wearing apparel (27.36 per cent), leather products (2.15), furniture (40.59per cent), and other manufacturing (football) (30.76per cent).

The sectors showing decline during the July-April include food (8.52per cent), beverages (3.83 per cent), tobacco (27.45per cent), textile (17.86per cent), wood products (64per cent), paper and board (7.10per cent), coke and petroleum products (11.24per cent), chemicals (6.43per cent), chemicals products (2.95per cent increased), fertilizers (8.80per cent), pharmaceuticals (25.26per cent), rubber products (8.61per cent), non-metallic mineral products (11.76per cent), iron and steel products (4.65per cent), fabricated metal (15.12per cent), computer, electronics and optical products (27.65per cent), electrical equipment (13.05per cent), machinery and equipment (45.48per cent), automobiles (45.58per cent), other transport equipment (39.58per cent).

The petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 11.24per cent during July-April 2022-23 as its indices went down to 88.47 from 99.6784 during July-April 2021-22.

High-speed diesel witnessed 14.76per cent negative growth as its output remained 3.943 billion litres in July-April 2022-23 compared to 4.626 billion liters in July-April 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed 9.86 negative growth in output and remained 1.885 billion litres in July-April 2022-23 compared to 2.091 billion litres in July-April 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 14.14per cent and remained 752.216 million litres in July-April 2022-23 compared to 659.052 million litres in July-April 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 18.44per cent negative growth in July-April 2022-23 and remained 85.826 million litres compared to 105.237 million litres. According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 13.84 per cent negative growth in July-April 2022-23 and remained 34.380 million tons compared to 39.904 million tons in July-April 2021-22.

