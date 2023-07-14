BAFL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.12%)
DGKC 57.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FABL 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.62%)
HUBC 79.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.35%)
OGDC 86.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.15%)
PIOC 87.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.07%)
PPL 69.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
PRL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.7%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 103.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.29%)
UNITY 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.64%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,560 Decreased By -67.4 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,935 Decreased By -280.5 (-1.73%)
KSE100 45,315 Decreased By -538.5 (-1.17%)
KSE30 16,097 Decreased By -221.2 (-1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Mushtaq Ghumman Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development on Thursday unanimously approved government’s “The Companies Profits (Workers Participation) (Amendment) Bill 2023.”

Presided over by Sheikh Fayazud Din, the committee was informed that in accordance with the Companies Profit (Workers Participation) Act of 2022, the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) which operates under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development (OP&HRD) ensures the employees share in company profits.

According to this Act, every eligible company has to establish at Workers’ participation fund through Board of Trustees which will manage and administer the Fund in line with provisions of the Act.

Overseas Pakistanis: CM for prompt redressal of grievances

The Act needed to be amended following the 18th amendment, and the revisions aim to increase the benefits that are available to industrial workers by expanding the Act’s scope to include the Federation which are not included in any province as well as other amendments to uphold the spirit of 18th amendment. The Committee also discussed issues being faced by the Overseas Pakistan, recent incident of deaths of Pakistanis on a boat in Greece and matters related to salaries of OPF’s employees.

The Committee was informed that actions are being taken against Overseas Promoters who are involved in fraud with Pakistanis who intend to go abroad for employment.

The Bureau of Immigration & Overseas Employment (BE&OE), an Organization of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources only register outgoing intending emigrants. The departure detail of emigrants is not available with BE&OE. However, it has created linkage of its portal with the portal of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) where BE&OE matches the data of registered emigrants with actually departed emigrants.

During April to November 202,527,097 emigrants proceeded abroad against registered number of emigrants i.e. 540,373 emigrants.

The behaviour of Pakistanis in foreign countries also came under discussion and one of the members of the Committee Syed Javed Hasnain cited different examples which earned a bad name for the country.

During discussion on recent boat incident in which over 300 Pakistanis lost their lives, Javed Hasnain accused Pakistani embassies in Libya, Italy, and Greece for such incidents.

Member National Assembly, Ms Aliya Kamran and Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto gave tough time to the officials of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development and its attached Organizations for allegedly not sharing facts with them.

According to press release Managing Director, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) appreciated the hard work and the services of the Convener of the Sub-Committee already appointed under the convenership of Syed Javed Hasnain, MNA in relation of OPF Velley Zone-V and surcharge issues.

The Committee Constituted the Sub-Committee under the convenership of Syed Javed Hasnain, with Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Shakila Luqman, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, and MNA’s as members of the Sub-Committee. The Committee will look into the surcharge issues of OPF Velley Zone-V along with issues of OPF regarding sacked employees, promotion/upgradation, court/legal cases and OPF school teacher’s issues

The committee considered the government bill, titled, “The Companies Profits (Workers Participation) (Amendment) Bill, 2023” and unanimously passed the said legislation. 6.

Besides Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, the meeting was attended by Syed Javed Hasnain, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto. Aliya Kamran, MNA’s and senior officers from Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, Law and Justice also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Overseas Pakistanis FIA Companies employees legislation industrial workers Workers Welfare Fund NA panel Companies profits bill Sheikh Fayyaz Ud Din

Comments

1000 characters

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories