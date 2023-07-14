Kundi says there’s Israel’s link to ‘May 9’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Spokesman and Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that Israel’s statement in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made it clear that the fabric of the events of May 9 is the result of “a foreign conspiracy”.

Addressing a news conference along with Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari and Nazir Dhuki, he said he saw for the first time in politics that the IMF delegation went to Zaman Park and met “the fugitives”. He said the prime minister gave immediate attention to the issue of Parachinar.

He said that elections of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as across the country should be held at the same time.

