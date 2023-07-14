BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
Pakistan

Kundi says there’s Israel’s link to ‘May 9’

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Spokesman and Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi claimed that Israel’s statement in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has made it clear that the fabric of the events of May 9 is the result of “a foreign conspiracy”.

Addressing a news conference along with Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari and Nazir Dhuki, he said he saw for the first time in politics that the IMF delegation went to Zaman Park and met “the fugitives”. He said the prime minister gave immediate attention to the issue of Parachinar.

He said that elections of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as across the country should be held at the same time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

