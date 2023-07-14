BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
Pakistan

CM holds meeting for restoring Lahore heritage

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi huddled up at his office to assess the progress of restoring 12 historic gates and to discuss the proposal of developing an urban park, similar to Greater Iqbal Park, near the mausoleums of Noor Jahan and Jahangir.

DG Walled City of Lahore Authority gave a briefing on the restoration of historic buildings. Instructing the WCLA, the CM emphasized the importance of setting a timeline for the restoration of the historic gates.

He stressed the need to initiate the work promptly to restore the gates to their original condition and eliminate encroachments around them. Additionally, he directed to contact LESCO to lay underground electricity cables.

Furthermore, the CM issued orders for the immediate removal of wall chalking and banners from the historic buildings. He also instructed the restoration of the Mariam Zamani Begum Mosque, which is located opposite the Lahore Fort.

Under a phased program, the experts from WCLA will finalize the restoration plans for Lahore's historic gates, including Taxali, Lohari, Shah Alami, Mochi, Akbari, Delhi, Yaki, Roshnai, Sheranwala, Masti Gate, and others.

Moreover, the CM paid his heartfelt tribute on the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day and conveyed his utmost respect and admiration for the brave struggle of the Kashmiris in their pursuit of fundamental rights.

In a statement on Thursday, the CM paid homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who endured the brutalities of the state-sponsored Dogra Raj in 1931.

He highlighted the unfortunate reality that, even after 92 years, the oppressed Kashmiris continue to suffer under the tyrannical rule of the brutal Modi regime, which mirrors the injustices of the past.

Despite the challenges, the unwavering bravery and sacrifices of the Kashmiris have fueled a resilient struggle for the right to self-determination, which remains ongoing to this day, he concluded.

