MERI GARI – Pakistan’s Best App for Goods Transportation

TEXT: Meri Gari commenced operations in 2022 with an aim to transform road freight in Pakistan, through cutting-edge technology and exemplary service backed by the deep industry knowledge of its founders and advisory board. The co-founders include Khurram Zuberi (CEO) who has 20 years of experience in custom clearance, transportation and logistics at Ryan Agencies. Khurram is supported by Hassam Shafiq (COO) a third-generation transporter with 15 years of hands-on experience in managing transportation of heavy machinery, equipment and large-scale projects at Crescent Services.

After 2 years of sheer hard-work, strategic planning, wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders of the transportation industry, Meri Gari Team is actively bringing in efficiencies to transform the Pakistani road freight sector through its all-inclusive technology platform and exemplary service by an experienced team of professionals. Envisioned as a one-stop, tech-driven solution, Meri Gari has moved over 250,000 freight tons through the widest network of time-tested transporters since inception.

Meri Gari offers unparalleled services and features to the customers belonging to different sectors. The Meri Gari App is designed to provide transparent rates, bid or offer mechanism, in-app tracking, management of all trips at one place and much more. Focus is on service delivery through the experienced operations and customer success teams dedicated towards timely management of all operational issues.

Meri Garihas on-boarded leading local and international brands such as LCI, Gul Ahmed, Shell, Chevron, National foods, Shan Foods, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, Hub Power, Red Bull and K-Solar to drive volumes of 1,000 plus containers in addition to the break-bulk loads per month.

With the rapidly growing user base of the App, Meri Gari is poised to increase its market share through a wide range of customized solutions for all types of road freight and become the preferred partner of choice for the industry!

