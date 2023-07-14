BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.68%)
DGKC 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.87%)
HUBC 79.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
OGDC 86.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PAEL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PIBTL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.72%)
PIOC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.85%)
PPL 68.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.99%)
PRL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SSGC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.91%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 103.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.85%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.55%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,553 Decreased By -74.4 (-1.61%)
BR30 15,897 Decreased By -318 (-1.96%)
KSE100 45,202 Decreased By -651.4 (-1.42%)
KSE30 16,060 Decreased By -258.3 (-1.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

MERI GARI – Pakistan’s Best App for Goods Transportation

Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

TEXT: Meri Gari commenced operations in 2022 with an aim to transform road freight in Pakistan, through cutting-edge technology and exemplary service backed by the deep industry knowledge of its founders and advisory board. The co-founders include Khurram Zuberi (CEO) who has 20 years of experience in custom clearance, transportation and logistics at Ryan Agencies. Khurram is supported by Hassam Shafiq (COO) a third-generation transporter with 15 years of hands-on experience in managing transportation of heavy machinery, equipment and large-scale projects at Crescent Services.

After 2 years of sheer hard-work, strategic planning, wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders of the transportation industry, Meri Gari Team is actively bringing in efficiencies to transform the Pakistani road freight sector through its all-inclusive technology platform and exemplary service by an experienced team of professionals. Envisioned as a one-stop, tech-driven solution, Meri Gari has moved over 250,000 freight tons through the widest network of time-tested transporters since inception.

Meri Gari offers unparalleled services and features to the customers belonging to different sectors. The Meri Gari App is designed to provide transparent rates, bid or offer mechanism, in-app tracking, management of all trips at one place and much more. Focus is on service delivery through the experienced operations and customer success teams dedicated towards timely management of all operational issues.

Meri Garihas on-boarded leading local and international brands such as LCI, Gul Ahmed, Shell, Chevron, National foods, Shan Foods, China Machinery Engineering Corporation, Hub Power, Red Bull and K-Solar to drive volumes of 1,000 plus containers in addition to the break-bulk loads per month.

With the rapidly growing user base of the App, Meri Gari is poised to increase its market share through a wide range of customized solutions for all types of road freight and become the preferred partner of choice for the industry!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY Meri Gari

Comments

1000 characters

MERI GARI – Pakistan’s Best App for Goods Transportation

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories