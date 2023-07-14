Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Interloop Limited 13-Jul-23 9:30 Ansari Sugar Mills Limited 13-Jul-23 11:00 Faysal Bank Limited 17-Jul-23 11:00 IBL HealthCare Limited 17-Jul-23 11:00 United Brands Limited 17-Jul-23 15:00 The Searle Company Limited 17-Jul-23 12:00 Jubilee General Insurance Limited 18-Jul-23 14:00 United Bank Limited 19-Jul-23 10:00 Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd 19-Jul-23 14:00 Fauji Cement Company Limited 26-Jul-23 10:00 MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments and its Funds 26-Jul-23 15:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 23-Aug-23 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023