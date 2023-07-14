Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Interloop Limited 13-Jul-23 9:30
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited 13-Jul-23 11:00
Faysal Bank Limited 17-Jul-23 11:00
IBL HealthCare Limited 17-Jul-23 11:00
United Brands Limited 17-Jul-23 15:00
The Searle Company Limited 17-Jul-23 12:00
Jubilee General Insurance
Limited 18-Jul-23 14:00
United Bank Limited 19-Jul-23 10:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 19-Jul-23 14:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited 26-Jul-23 10:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and
Investments
and its Funds 26-Jul-23 15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 23-Aug-23 14:30
=========================================================
