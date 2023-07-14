BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Interloop Limited                     13-Jul-23      9:30
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited            13-Jul-23     11:00
Faysal Bank Limited                   17-Jul-23     11:00
IBL HealthCare Limited                17-Jul-23     11:00
United Brands Limited                 17-Jul-23     15:00
The Searle Company Limited            17-Jul-23     12:00
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                               18-Jul-23     14:00
United Bank Limited                   19-Jul-23     10:00
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                           19-Jul-23     14:00
Fauji Cement Company Limited          26-Jul-23     10:00
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and 
Investments
and its Funds                         26-Jul-23     15:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited       23-Aug-23     14:30
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

