Sri Lanka shares end marginally higher as energy, financials rise

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed marginally higher on Thursday, aided by gains in energy and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.01% up at 10,491.52, closing higher for a ninth straight session.

Energy company Lanka IOC PLC and insurance company Ceylinco Insurance PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.26% and 6.29%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 172.4 million shares from 150.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.10 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.06 million) from 3.06 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 536.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.79 billion rupees, the data showed.