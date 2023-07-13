BAFL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.75%)
Sri Lanka shares end marginally higher as energy, financials rise

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed marginally higher on Thursday, aided by gains in energy and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.01% up at 10,491.52, closing higher for a ninth straight session.

Energy company Lanka IOC PLC and insurance company Ceylinco Insurance PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 5.26% and 6.29%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials gain

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 172.4 million shares from 150.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 5.10 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.06 million) from 3.06 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 536.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.79 billion rupees, the data showed.

