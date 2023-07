BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking Asian peers after moderation in US inflation boosted sentiment and outweighed concerns over higher-than-expected domestic inflation.

Indian shares decline ahead of inflation data, IT earnings

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.35% at 19,452, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36% to 65,636.60 as of 9:15 a.m. IST.