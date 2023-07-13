BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
USAID supports Pakistan’s climate research coordination

Press Release Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

LAHORE: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Higher Education System Strengthening Activity organized a workshop on climate resilience research coordination.

This forum aims to advance the capability of researchers to co-produce science-to-action interdisciplinary research, education and workforce development that improves climate adaptation and resilience in Pakistan.

The inauguration session of this 3-day workshop was chaired by Yohannes Araya, Deputy Mission Director USAID/Pakistan. Ms Asima Rehman, Acting Director Education, USAID/Pakistan, Dr Michael Barber, University of Utah, Dr Steve Burian, University of Alabama, Ms Nadia Rehman, Member Planning Commission, and Nisar Memon, Water Environment Forum were amongst the senior officials present at the session.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Michael Barber emphasized the importance of academia to tackle the climate crisis. “Pakistan is particularly vulnerable to climate change, being amongst the top 10 most impacted countries.

Therefore, the USAID’s project is very pleased to kickstart this research coordination network on climate change to support Pakistani faculty researchers to do more applied research and collaborate with peers locally as well as globally to arrive at locally relevant innovative solutions that will make Pakistan more climate resilient,” he said.

Pakistan’s higher education sector can take a leadership role in catalyzing teams and ideas to help communities adapt and build resilience through teaching, research, and local community service.

USAID/Pakistan’s Deputy Mission Director, Yohannes Araya announced, “We are working with partner countries including Pakistan to implement emissions reduction measures, transition to renewable energy, and build resilience against the impacts of climate change.”

Higher Education System Strengthening Activity is implemented by the University of Utah and supports HEC and 16 partner universities across Pakistan to improve institutional capacity to drive market-led education and research in Pakistan. For more information on USAID/Pakistan’s support in the education sector, visit: usaid.gov/pakistan/education.

