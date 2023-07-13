Babar Azam seeks number one spot in ICC Test rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has moved up in the latest ICC Test batting rankings and looking for achieving number one spot in ICC ranking.

Babar moved up three places after Steve Smith (855), Marnus Labuschagne (849) and Joe Root (842) all lost points on the conclusion of the third Ashes Test.

Babar with 862 points is just 21 points behind the current world number one, New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson (883 points). If Babar does well in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting from July 16, he will be in a strong position to challenge Williamson for the top spot in the rankings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023