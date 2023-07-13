BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

NEW YORK: Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, led by gains in rate-sensitive megacap growth stocks after data showed inflation cooled further in June and boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its monetary tightening cycle.

US consumer prices rose modestly in June and logged their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside.

The much awaited US Labor Department report showed growth in core consumer prices, which excludes food and energy, eased to 4.8% from 5.3% in May on an annual basis. Economists had expected a 5% rise.

In the 12 months through June, the consumer prices (CPI) advanced 3.0%. It was the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 and followed a 4.0% rise in May.

An overwhelming majority of traders continue to expect the Fed to raise the benchmark rate to the range of 5.25%-5.5% later this month.

But market participants were now betting with a 26% probability that the central bank would lift short-term borrowing costs by 25 basis points in November this year, compared with a 34% probability before the data was reported.

“It means that even though the Federal Reserve has probably already talked itself into a corner needing to hike at the July meeting it may be the last one for this hiking cycle,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 235.19 points, or 0.69%, at 34,496.61, the S&P 500 was up 40.61 points, or 0.91%, at 4,479.87, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 163.22 points, or 1.19%, at 13,923.92.

The Russell 2000 index, which houses smaller cap names, rose 0.9% to its highest since February 2023.

Megacap growth and technology stocks such as Microsoft , Amazon.com and Tesla added between 1.8% and 1.3%.

All 11 of the major S&P 500 sectors advanced, led by gains in communication services that added 1.5%.

The CBOE Market Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, hit over a one-week low at 13.64.

Nvidia added 2.7% after the Financial Times reported that chip designer Arm is in talks to bring the megacap firm in as an anchor investor ahead of its planned listing.

VMware advanced 2.3% after Broadcom secured EU’s antitrust approval for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of the cloud computing firm.

US-listed shares of Chinese firms Alibaba Group and Bilibili climbed 3% and 7.5%, respectively on more signs that Beijing was easing its crackdown on the technology sector.

The S&P 500 banks index rose 1.7% ahead of second-quarter earnings season, with Wall Street lenders expected to report higher profits.

Federal Reserve Wall St CPI

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Ministries, Divisions: Direct payment through SBP linked to prior approval

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Read more stories