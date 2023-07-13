Sindh Assembly condemns desecration of Holy Quran

KARACHI: Condemnations and anger rattled the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday, which adopted a unanimous resolution against the Swedish sacrilege of the Holy Quran, as legislators called for an end to diplomatic ties with Sweden.

Lawmakers termed the sanctity of the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the redline for Muslims, seeking a universal legislation to stop the anti-religion propanity in the world.

PPP’s Sharmila Faruqui, who had tabled the resolution to condemn the Swedish sacrilege of the Holy Quran, called for a global legislation to end the sacrilege of sacred scriptures and divine personalities of religions.

She called the burning of the Holy Quran a brazen attempt to hurt the religious feelings of Muslims across the world. MQM-P’s Muhammad Hussain demanded for lodging a strong protest with the Sweden’s diplomat against the propanity.

He warned that the sanctity of the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is ‘redline’ for Muslims, who will never permit anyone to cross it.

MMA’s Syed Abdul Rasheed condemned Swedish propanity, saying that Pakistan should end its diplomat ties with Sweden over its brazen sacrilege.

He called the Swedish sacrilege of the Holy Quran as “part of the continuing war” against Islam and Muslims, saying that the West conducted the blasphemy during Hajj days. “This incident can be called Islamophobia,” he added.

Speaker Aga Siraj Khan Durrani told the house that after Sweden’s propanity, he phoned to its diplomat but failed to get response from him. He said that as custodian of the house, he sent a protest letter to the Sweden’s diplomatic mission against the incident.

The house passed the resolution, which saw a slight amendment with the inclusion of word non-Muslims on the request of Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

He said that the resolution should include the word non-Muslims since the incident has also hurt their feelings as they also believe in the Holy Quran.

Similar condemnation moves were also tabled by the MMA, MQM, TLP and GDA.

The very resolution says that the Swedish sacrilege of the Holy Quran hurt the feelings of Muslims and non-Muslims across the world. The government should inform the world on its reaction about the incident.

The house also passed “The Sindh Consumer Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2019,” and “The Partnership (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2023”.

“The Local Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” and “The Sindh Goth-Abad (Housing Scheme) (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” were also introduced and referred to the concerned standing committees for a deliberation.

The Speaker announced the Sindh’s Governor assent to “The Saifee Burhani University at Karachi Bill, 2023,” “The ISRA University (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” “The Sindh Regulation of Electric Power Services Bill, 2023,” and “The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Bill, 2023”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023