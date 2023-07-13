BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
Pakistan

PCAA to halt flight operations at AIIAP from July 15 to Sept 15

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

KARACHI: Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) will experience temporary flight disruptions as the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has announced the suspension of flight operations during specific hours.

Beginning from July 15, 2023, flight operations at AIIAP will be halted from 5:00 am to 8:00 am for a month.

The PCAA spokesperson revealed that the decision was made in response to an increased presence of birds around the airport due to the monsoon season.

The authorities are concerned about the potential risks posed by birds to the safety of aircraft during takeoff and landing.

In light of this, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued, indicating that the runways at AIIAP will be unavailable during the designated time period from July 15 to September 15, 2023. This temporary measure will affect both runways, 36R/18L and 36L/18R.

