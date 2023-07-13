KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.208 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,213.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.961 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.401 billion), Crude (PKR 1.556 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.182 billion), DJ (PKR 679.654 million), Platinum (PKR 626.200 million), Silver (PKR 330.962 million), Japan Equity 225/USD (PKR 180.418 million), Natural Gas (PKR 139.018 million), SP500 (PKR 97.153 million), Copper (PKR 31.853 million) and Cotton (PKR 22.633 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 20 lots of Brent amounting to PKR 21.801 million were traded.

