10 killed in Lahore house fire

Ten family members were killed on Wednesday after a fire erupted in a home located in Bhati Gate area of Lahore, Aaj News reported.

The incident occurred due to a short circuit.

Rescue 1122 said the bodies had been shifted to Mayo Hospital. The deceased included a man, his wife, two other women, five children and a seven-month-old baby.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the departed souls.