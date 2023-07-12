BAFL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
10 killed in Lahore house fire

  • Incident occurred due to a short circuit
BR Web Desk Published July 12, 2023 Updated July 12, 2023 03:26pm

Ten family members were killed on Wednesday after a fire erupted in a home located in Bhati Gate area of Lahore, Aaj News reported.

The incident occurred due to a short circuit.

Rescue 1122 said the bodies had been shifted to Mayo Hospital. The deceased included a man, his wife, two other women, five children and a seven-month-old baby.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the departed souls.

