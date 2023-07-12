BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
BIPL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.74%)
DGKC 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.54%)
FABL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
MLCF 32.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
OGDC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.64%)
PIOC 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
PPL 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
SSGC 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.99%)
UNITY 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.04%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,576 Increased By 18.5 (0.41%)
BR30 15,951 Increased By 60.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,381 Increased By 225.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 16,130 Increased By 99.2 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran president holds talks with Kenya’s Ruto

AFP Published 12 Jul, 2023 11:46am

NAIROBI: Iran President Ebrahim Raisi held talks with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto on Wednesday as he kicked off the first Africa tour by an Iranian leader in 11 years.

The visit, which was delayed by a day, comes as the Islamic republic tries to shore up diplomatic support to ease its international isolation, with Raisi also due to travel to Uganda and Zimbabwe this week.

In addition to meeting Ruto, Raisi will hold talks with his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Africa has emerged as a diplomatic battleground in recent months, with Russia and the West also trying to court support over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has had a devastating economic impact on the continent, sending food prices soaring.

Western powers have also sought to deepen trade ties with the continent, along with India and China, which has been on an infrastructure spending spree in Africa.

According to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, Raisi is heading a delegation that includes the foreign minister as well as senior businesspeople.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani has described the three-day trip as “a new turning point” which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.

He also said on Monday that Tehran and the three African countries share “common political views”.

Iran has stepped up its diplomacy in recent months to reduce its isolation and offset the impact of crippling sanctions reimposed since the 2018 withdrawal of the United States from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal.

On Saturday, Raisi welcomed Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf in a bid to boost ties with Algiers.

Last week, Iran became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which includes Russia, China and India.

In March, Tehran agreed to restore ties with regional rival Saudi Arabia under a China-mediated deal. It has since been looking to re-establish relations with other countries in the region including Egypt and Morocco.

In June, Raisi undertook a Latin American tour that included Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba before a trip to Indonesia.

Ebrahim Raisi Kenya's William Ruto

Comments

1000 characters

Iran president holds talks with Kenya’s Ruto

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 300 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

Saudi deposits land just prior to key event

India shoots for the moon with latest rocket launch

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

PM acknowledges China’s support

Read more stories