BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
BIPL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.74%)
DGKC 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.54%)
FABL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KEL 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
MLCF 32.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.13%)
OGDC 86.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.64%)
PIOC 90.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.16%)
PPL 68.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.78%)
SSGC 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 104.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.99%)
UNITY 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.04%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,576 Increased By 18.5 (0.41%)
BR30 15,951 Increased By 60.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 45,381 Increased By 225.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 16,130 Increased By 99.2 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia keeps air strikes on Kyiv as NATO meets

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 11:26am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Russia launched a wave of kamikaze drone attacks on Kyiv and its region for a second night in row, Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday, hours before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was due to meet NATO leaders at a summit that has backed Ukraine’s independence.

According to preliminary information from Ukrainian military, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major destruction.

All drones were intercepted before hitting their targets.

“The 504th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.

The enemy launched another air attack on the capital,“ Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems intercepting aerial objects.

It was not immediately known how many of the Iranian Shahed drones Russia launched and how many were intercepted.

Air alerts were issued for more than two hours over Kyiv and across Ukraine and fighting continued as NATO leaders gathered for a summit which the Kremlin criticised, warning that Moscow would respond to protect its own security.

A night earlier, Russia launched 28 drones on Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa, with Ukraine’s air defence shooting down 26 of the Shahed drones.

Zelenskiy will attend the inaugural session of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday in Vilinius, a body established to bring Kyiv and the 31-member transatlantic military alliance closer.

NATO Volodymyr Zelenskiy KYIV Ukraine’s military

Comments

1000 characters

Russia keeps air strikes on Kyiv as NATO meets

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 300 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

Saudi deposits land just prior to key event

India shoots for the moon with latest rocket launch

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

PM acknowledges China’s support

Read more stories