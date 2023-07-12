BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rainy, windy spell likely from tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

KARACHI: A fresh monsoon rainy and windy spell is likely to grip the country from 13th July till next Monday, which may spur flash and urban floods in cities and rural areas, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

It said that a monsoonal weather system from the Arabian sea is expected in the country’s upper and central parts on the eve of July, which will intensify on July 14 to produce intermittent rains.

It also asked the farmers to chalk out their irrigation plans in line with the weather and warned about the windstorm may damage highrise installations and loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara are likely to see intermittent rains, wind-thundershowers with a few downpours from July 12 till 17.

Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad and Haripur are also expected to receive the intermittent rainy spells with windstorm and thundershowers from July 13 till 17.

Similarly, the rainy and windy weather may prevail over Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh over the same period.

From July 14 till 16, rain and wind-thundershowers are likely in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot-Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nangarparkar, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas.

Heavy rains may cause urban floods in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore from July 14 to 17, the Met warned.

Similarly, the downpours are also expected to trigger landslides in vulnerable parts of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the period, it added.

It urged tourists and travellers for an extra caution during rains in a bid to avoid untoward situation, besides asking the public to stay safe in downpours.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

weather forecast pakistan weather rainy spell monsoon rain monsoon rainy weather

Comments

1000 characters

Rainy, windy spell likely from tomorrow

IMF Board scheduled to consider $3bn SBA today

PM acknowledges China’s support

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Rs10bn women empowerment programme unveiled

Holy Quran burning: Pakistan, other states call for accountability

SC says taxing statute should be strictly construed regardless

Suspected smugglers: Extensive powers granted to PCG, PMSA

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

Read more stories