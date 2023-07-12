PTI’s govt wrong economic policies weakened Pakistan: Marriyum

PESHAWAR: Reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s remarks about former, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb lashed out at ex-premier for “undermining” the very foundation of Pakistan just for his own rule.

Addressing a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, the minister said many Ministers of the Imran Khan cabinet were involved in corruption.

She furthermore added that there is evidence of corruption committed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan in many cases including, AL-Qadir trust case, BRT, and Toshakhana.

She alleged Imran Khan has always promoted the politics of violence and anarchy and recently miscreants targeted the historical building of Jinnah House along with military properties and other historical monuments.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said those responsible for destroying the country’s economy are now crying foul over signs of restoring the International Monetary Fund (IMF) accord.

According to the minister, the previous government violated the terms of the IMF agreement and suspended it.

She said that “foreign agents” had laid economic mines and nearly bankrupted the country.

The Minister claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan created a cypher drama on the end of power which affected foreign relations, now he is asking for apologies from the US and offering clarifications.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said it is the vision of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure welfare, security and safety of the journalists and media workers and the government is following their vision in this connection.

She said the May 9 incidents had only benefited the “enemy”, but it was the nation who ultimately emerged victorious with the foiling of conspiracy against Pakistan.

Ironically, she said, the “foreign agent”, who masterminded the May 9 tragedy made a tweet the other day asking who benefited from the May 9 tragedy.

“Only the enemies of the country benefited from the acts of vandalism and arson, but the people of Pakistan are the ultimate winners as the conspiracy against the country’s integrity has been foiled,” she told the press conference.

Marriyum said the ongoing campaign against national institutions was being spearheaded by the PTI chairman who made systematic efforts to discredit and destabilize the state institutions through the misuse of social media platforms.

She expressed surprise over the PTI chief’s contradictory claims, ranging from fears of assassination to potential murderous attacks on him.

The minister also drew a comparison between the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaderships, saying the latter faced severe victimization during the PTI regime without making any hue and cry.

She accused the PTI chief of fabricating false cases against his political opponents, including Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Faryal Talpur, and others, who endured the hardships of being confined to jail cells.

Later, today, the Federal Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also inaugurated transmission services at PTV Peshawar centre around the clock.

The federal minister also laid foundation stone for renovation work in the building of Radio Pakistan that was torched and ransacked by an angry mob on May 9.

