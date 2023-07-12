BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 12 Jul, 2023 06:39am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.642 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,595.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.952 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.923 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.205 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.818 billion), Platinum (PKR 917.994 million), DJ (PKR 682.040 million), Japan Equity (PKR 484.967 million), Silver (PKR 266.475 million), SP 500 (PKR 202.082 million), Natural Gas (PKR 155.502 million), Brent (PKR 20.163 million) and Copper (PKR 13.608 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 22 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 24.455 million were traded.

Copper Crude Oil natural gas Cotton PMEX Agricultural Commodities

