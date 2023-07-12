KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.642 billion and the number of lots traded was 16,595.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.952 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.923 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.205 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.818 billion), Platinum (PKR 917.994 million), DJ (PKR 682.040 million), Japan Equity (PKR 484.967 million), Silver (PKR 266.475 million), SP 500 (PKR 202.082 million), Natural Gas (PKR 155.502 million), Brent (PKR 20.163 million) and Copper (PKR 13.608 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 22 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 24.455 million were traded.

