Mohen-jo–Daro Express to be restored from 20th

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) has decided to restore Mohenjo-Daro express from the 20th of July. The train will travel from Kotri to Rohri via Dadu and Habibkot. Mohenjo-Daro Express will be comprised of eight coaches.

The sources told that the train was suspended as the tracks were flooded. Its operation was stopped viewing the difficulties faced by the passengers, the staff and the railways due to the torrential rains across the country. Mohenjo-Daro Express only has economy class.

Mohenjo-Daro Passenger Train going from Kotri to Rohri is numbered 213 up and that from Rohri to Kotri is numbered 214 down.

