WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 11, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 10-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 5-Jul-23
Chinese yuan 0.103388 0.103479 0.10346 0.103642
Euro 0.819228 0.816098 0.817284 0.816616
Japanese yen 0.005247 0.005202 0.005195 0.005195
U.K. pound 0.956103 0.956562 0.957698 0.953231
U.S. dollar 0.747744 0.749539 0.749871 0.750635
Algerian dinar 0.005522 0.005523 0.005522
Australian dollar 0.497773 0.497319 0.499489 0.502025
Botswana pula 0.055483 0.055241 0.05564 0.055772
Brazilian real 0.153449 0.153616 0.153126 0.154544
Brunei dollar 0.554295 0.553778 0.553983 0.555655
Canadian dollar 0.562891 0.56386 0.561785 0.565535
Chilean peso 0.000927 0.000932 0.00094 0.000942
Czech koruna 0.034357 0.034075
Danish krone 0.109946 0.109521 0.109714 0.109639
Indian rupee 0.009049 0.009066 0.009094 0.009136
Israeli New Shekel 0.201548 0.201652 0.202723 0.202984
Korean won 0.000572 0.000575 0.000576 0.000577
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43565 2.44019 2.44347
Malaysian ringgit 0.160185 0.160466 0.160951 0.161548
Mauritian rupee 0.016289 0.01632 0.016359 0.016381
Mexican peso 0.043829 0.04383 0.043389 0.044145
New Zealand dollar 0.463788 0.462016 0.463758 0.464793
Norwegian krone 0.070846 0.069701 0.070232 0.070123
Omani rial 1.94472 1.95025 1.95224
Peruvian sol 0.20565 0.205952 0.206958
Philippine peso 0.013449 0.013494 0.013537 0.013585
Polish zloty 0.184028 0.181976 0.182047 0.183669
Qatari riyal 0.205424 0.206009 0.206218
Russian ruble 0.008173 0.008175 0.008101 0.008309
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199398 0.199966 0.200169
Singapore dollar 0.554295 0.553778 0.553983 0.555655
South African rand 0.039817 0.039291 0.039735 0.040039
Swedish krona 0.069002 0.068501 0.068541 0.069233
Swiss franc 0.840303 0.837146 0.836863 0.835478
Thai baht 0.021267 0.021265 0.021358 0.021508
Trinidadian dollar 0.110803 0.111015 0.111242 0.111301
U.A.E. dirham 0.203606 0.204185 0.204393
Uruguayan peso 0.019661 0.019665 0.019564 0.019809
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
