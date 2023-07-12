WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 11, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Jul-23 7-Jul-23 6-Jul-23 5-Jul-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103388 0.103479 0.10346 0.103642 Euro 0.819228 0.816098 0.817284 0.816616 Japanese yen 0.005247 0.005202 0.005195 0.005195 U.K. pound 0.956103 0.956562 0.957698 0.953231 U.S. dollar 0.747744 0.749539 0.749871 0.750635 Algerian dinar 0.005522 0.005523 0.005522 Australian dollar 0.497773 0.497319 0.499489 0.502025 Botswana pula 0.055483 0.055241 0.05564 0.055772 Brazilian real 0.153449 0.153616 0.153126 0.154544 Brunei dollar 0.554295 0.553778 0.553983 0.555655 Canadian dollar 0.562891 0.56386 0.561785 0.565535 Chilean peso 0.000927 0.000932 0.00094 0.000942 Czech koruna 0.034357 0.034075 Danish krone 0.109946 0.109521 0.109714 0.109639 Indian rupee 0.009049 0.009066 0.009094 0.009136 Israeli New Shekel 0.201548 0.201652 0.202723 0.202984 Korean won 0.000572 0.000575 0.000576 0.000577 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43565 2.44019 2.44347 Malaysian ringgit 0.160185 0.160466 0.160951 0.161548 Mauritian rupee 0.016289 0.01632 0.016359 0.016381 Mexican peso 0.043829 0.04383 0.043389 0.044145 New Zealand dollar 0.463788 0.462016 0.463758 0.464793 Norwegian krone 0.070846 0.069701 0.070232 0.070123 Omani rial 1.94472 1.95025 1.95224 Peruvian sol 0.20565 0.205952 0.206958 Philippine peso 0.013449 0.013494 0.013537 0.013585 Polish zloty 0.184028 0.181976 0.182047 0.183669 Qatari riyal 0.205424 0.206009 0.206218 Russian ruble 0.008173 0.008175 0.008101 0.008309 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199398 0.199966 0.200169 Singapore dollar 0.554295 0.553778 0.553983 0.555655 South African rand 0.039817 0.039291 0.039735 0.040039 Swedish krona 0.069002 0.068501 0.068541 0.069233 Swiss franc 0.840303 0.837146 0.836863 0.835478 Thai baht 0.021267 0.021265 0.021358 0.021508 Trinidadian dollar 0.110803 0.111015 0.111242 0.111301 U.A.E. dirham 0.203606 0.204185 0.204393 Uruguayan peso 0.019661 0.019665 0.019564 0.019809 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

