BAFL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.59%)
BIPL 18.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 57.49 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.03%)
FABL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.69%)
FCCL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.29%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.47%)
GGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HBL 79.44 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.59%)
HUBC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.72%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.16%)
OGDC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.78%)
PAEL 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.58%)
PIOC 90.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.81%)
PPL 68.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.99%)
PRL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.56%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
TPLP 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 105.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.61%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares gain on hopes of end to Fed rate hikes, China stimulus

Reuters Published 11 Jul, 2023 01:56pm

European shares rose on Tuesday as investors hoped the US Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its interest rate hiking cycle, while China’s policy measures to prop up its battered real estate sector also boosted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% by 8:33 GMT, steadying further from last week’s sharp declines after notching similar gains on Monday.

Several Fed officials have signalled the US central bank was nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle, with markets now awaiting key data on US consumer prices due on Wednesday for more clarity on whether there has been a considerable slowdown in inflation.

Miners were the top sectoral gainers in Europe, up 1.2% as metal prices rose on a weaker dollar.

Meanwhile, China extended until the end of 2024 some policies in a November rescue package to shore up the real estate sector, helping lift sentiment. “The largest economy in the world is arriving towards peak rates and at the same time there’s hope the second largest economy is getting more stimulus.

That’s creating a relatively upbeat mood,“ City Index strategist Fiona Cincotta said. If there was a “surprise” on Wednesday over inflation numbers, “it would be to the upside on core inflation,” Cincotta said. Shares of China-exposed luxury firms including LVMH , Hermes and Richemont rose between 1.3% and 1.5% while industrial stocks are also sensitive to China advanced 0.4%.

Helping the construction sub-index, Ireland-based Kingspan climbed 12.0% on forecasting record profit for the first half of the year.

However, UK’s FTSE 100 lagged other European bourses as a firm pound pressured the exporter-heavy index after data showed robust wage growth in Britain.

European stocks start week on steady footing

Among individual companies, shares of Nordic Semiconductor reversed course to rise 5.0% after the chipmaker beat second quarter earnings estimates.

Daimler Truck gained 1.2% after the German automaker raised its profit and revenue guidance on easing of supply chain constraints.

After final data showed German inflation rose in June, interrupting a steady decline since the start of the year markets will await data on the ZEW economic sentiment index for July, expected to fall from the previous month.

European shares London's FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

European shares gain on hopes of end to Fed rate hikes, China stimulus

Intra-day update: KSE-100 roars above 45,000 after news of $2bn inflow from Saudi Arabia

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Oil edges up on supply cuts, demand hopes

Scanty rains diminish India’s sugar output, export prospects

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Sufficient inflows of USD mandatory: Relaxation on retiring of LCs not ‘unrestrained’: official

Rs69.5bn money laundering unearthed in solar panel imports

Sugar retail price soars

Read more stories