Kurram district: Nine killed over land dispute

ISLAMABAD: Still pending land dispute led to armed conflict between rival tribes in several areas of Kurram district, leaving nine dead and over 40 injured.

Last week, armed conflict began in Boshehra Village of upper Kurram over land dispute with rival tribes using heavy weaponry against each other in which three persons were killed and 20 others seriously wounded.

This escalated into sectarian conflict spreading over several other areas including Pewar, Tari Mangal, Bughaki, Budama, Graam, Muqbal, and Shingak in upper Kurram to Khar Kalai, Balishkhel, and Sangeena villages of lower Kurram.

There are unconfirmed reports of active participation of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State-Khorasan province from across the border.

Parachinar is bordered by three provinces of Afghanistan - Paktia, Paktika, and Nagarhar - where the TTP and Islamic State-Khorasan province are believed to have strong bases.

Local administration, while making efforts to broker a truce through a jirga, has shut down the internet service in the area.

The main Parachinar-Peshawar road remains blocked for traffic for the last few days, leaving 0.7 million locals hankering for food, medicines, and petrol supplies that are suspended.

People in Parachinar were in panic searching for petrol, diesel as well as food items as supplies of these items were suspended last week creating shortages of the essential commodities.

Dr Qaiser Abbas, Deputy Medical Superintendent, District Headquarters Hospital, Parachinar, said that an emergency has been declared at the main central hospital.

He said that the hospital is facing shortages of medical supplies that is hampering their ability to provide medical assistance to the critically injured.

He also called upon the provincial government to ensure lifesaving drugs on an emergency basis.

Sajid Hussain Turi, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and a member of the National Assembly from Parachinar, told Business Recorder that the local administration with the support of the Pakistan army and local elders is trying to broker a peace deal.

On land dispute, he said that a “land commission” for resolution of the land disputes, has already been approved adding that the commission should be given complete authority to end the disputes permanently.

He also called upon rival tribes and locals to maintain peace and prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023