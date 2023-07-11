CM says flood situation under control in Punjab

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, shared an update on the flood situation through a tweet stating that the River Chenab is currently experiencing a moderate flood with a water flow of 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs at Khanki and Qadirabad. However, the water flow in other rivers across Punjab is normal.

The CM further stated that the flood situation in Punjab is under control and water in all rivers is according to routine. He mentioned that the irrigation department and other line departments have been providing updates on the water levels in rivers every six hours.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting at his office to discuss the progress of development projects in Sahiwal division in which it was decided to establish a state-of-the-art cardiology block in the new building of the district headquarters hospital. Additionally, plans were set in motion to transform the old DHQ hospital building into a specialized children hospital, catering to the unique healthcare needs of young patients.

The meeting also addressed the need for infrastructure improvements within the city. Specifically, a 6.5-kilometer stretch of the dual carriageway GT Road, located within the city, will undergo restoration to ensure smooth and efficient transportation for residents.

Furthermore, the meeting included a comprehensive evaluation of Sahiwal’s city development project, as well as initiatives related to water recharge and waste management. The meeting emphasized the importance of completing the Sahiwal-Pakpattan Road by September, setting a clear deadline for its timely execution. The project concerning the lining of small channels in Okara was also reviewed during the meeting, reflecting the government’s commitment to effective water resource management.

Furthermore, the caretaker CM presided a meeting at his office which approved free treatment for the general public in emergencies at social security hospitals, demonstrating the government’s commitment to providing accessible healthcare. Furthermore, the meeting, in principle, endorsed the provision of free treatment to domestic workers in social security hospitals as a fundamental principle.

To ensure the implementation of these decisions, the Punjab government will bear the expenses for the free treatment of domestic workers in social security hospitals. Moreover, domestic workers will have the option to avail the treatment facilities through health cards. In cases where the expenses exceed the specified limit of the health card, the Punjab government will cover the additional costs, ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for the workers.

As part of the efforts to streamline healthcare services, digital cards will be issued to patients receiving treatment at social security hospitals. In order to support the implementation of these measures and ensure the certainty of treatment for domestic workers, a grant of Rs 200 million was allocated to the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023