KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 10, 2023).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 21.68 22.18
2-Week 21.81 22.31
1-Month 22.03 22.53
3-Month 22.65 22.90
6-Month 22.73 22.98
9-Month 22.77 23.27
1-Year 22.79 23.29
==========================
Data source: SBP
