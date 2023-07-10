BAFL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.68%)
BIPL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.43%)
BOP 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.27%)
DGKC 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
FABL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.49%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
FFL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
GGL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.96%)
HBL 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 31.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.42%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PPL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
PRL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.79 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.99%)
SSGC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.69%)
TELE 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
TPLP 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.71%)
TRG 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.5%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.13%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
European shares slip as China data sparks disinflation concerns

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2023 12:59pm

European shares slipped on Monday after logging big weekly losses as weak inflation numbers from China stoked concerns about sluggish demand, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data as well as corporate earnings due later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.3% by 0720 GMT, with China-exposed miners and automakers leading the losses.

Asian markets were subdued after data showed China’s factory-gate prices fell at the fastest pace in seven-and-a-half years in June, while consumer inflation was at its slowest since 2021.

European shares end higher after worst week in four months

The benchmark STOXX 600 posted its worst week in almost four months on Friday after hawkish messages from central bank policymakers and resilient U.S. economic data fuelled concerns that interest rates will remain elevated for longer.

Among single stocks, shares of Bayer rose 2.5% following a report that the German drugs-to-pesticides giant could spin off and list its CropScience unit.

Kering slipped 0.3% after the Financial Times reported that the owner of Gucci paid 3.5 billion euros ($3.83 billion) for acquiring high-end French fragrance label Creed in June.

