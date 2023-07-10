BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
BOP 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.28%)
DFML 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
DGKC 56.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.48%)
HUBC 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.67%)
MLCF 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
OGDC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
PPL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
PRL 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.96%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.06 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
UNITY 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.98%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,489 Increased By 25.2 (0.57%)
BR30 15,683 Increased By 57.7 (0.37%)
KSE100 44,503 Increased By 295.9 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,888 Increased By 84 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 08:51am

ISLAMABAD: The government has provided major tax relief to the pharmaceutical sector by allowing the reduced rate of one percent sales tax on the import of all kinds of raw materials used for the basic manufacture of pharmaceutical active ingredients and pharmaceutical products from July 1, 2023.

Previously, reduced rate of one percent sales tax was not applicable on the import of all kinds of raw materials of the pharmaceutical industry. Similarly, minimum rate of one percent sales tax was also not applicable on pharma raw materials having multiple usages. Now, the same inputs having multiple usages can be imported at a reduced rate of only one percent sales tax.

Pharmaceuticals, drugs: Sales tax structure restored

Under the updated Sales Tax Act, one percent sales tax would be applicable on the substances registered as drugs under the Drugs Act, 1976 and medicaments as are classifiable under chapter 30 of the First Schedule to the Customs Act, 1969 except the following, even if medicated or medicinal in nature, namely:- (a) filled infusion solution bags imported with or without infusion given sets; (b) scrubs, detergents and washing preparations; (c) soft soap or no soap; (d) adhesive plaster; (e) surgical tapes; (f) liquid paraffin; (g) disinfectants, and (h) cosmetics and toilet preparations. This substitution shall be deemed to have been made from July 1, 2022. This is subject to the condition that the tax charged and deposited by the manufacturer or importer, as the case may be, shall be final discharge of tax in the supply chain and no input tax shall be adjusted in the supply chain.

One percent sales tax would be applicable on the raw materials for the basic manufacture of pharmaceutical active ingredients and for manufacture of pharmaceutical products, provided that in case of import, only such raw materials shall be entitled to reduced rate as specified which are liable to customs duty not exceeding eleven per cent ad valorem, either under the First Schedule or Fifth Schedule to the Customs Act, 1969 or under a notification issued under section 19 thereof.

This is subject to the conditions that the DRAP shall certify item-wise requirement of manufacturers of drugs and APIs and in case of import shall furnish all relevant information to Pakistan Customs Computerized System and secondly mo input tax shall be adjusted in the supply chain.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

imports Taxes customs Federal Government FBR Pharmaceutical Industry Sales Tax raw materials Pharmaceutical products pharmaceutical sector Pharma sector tax relief drugs

Comments

1000 characters

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories